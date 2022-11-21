UrduPoint.com

Second UN Humanitarian Convoy Delivers Supplies To Kherson - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022

Second UN Humanitarian Convoy Delivers Supplies to Kherson - Spokesperson

A second United Nations humanitarian convoy delivered supplies to the city of Kherson, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) A second United Nations humanitarian convoy delivered supplies to the city of Kherson, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that they successfully delivered a new interagency convoy of vital supplies to the people of Kherson today in addition of supplies that were delivered last week," Haq said during a press briefing.

The UN spokesperson noted that the 13-truck convoy prioritized the most urgent humanitarian needs of the more than 100,000 people who remain in Kherson.

Haq emphasized that Kherson residents are facing "tremendous challenges" with respect to access to food, water, electricity and healthcare.

The convoy brought enough medical kits to treat 100,000 patients, additional supplies for women's reproductive health, along with supplies for surgery, chronic deceases and trauma, he said.

In addition, Haq said the convoy brought significant amounts of food and water as well as blankets, sleeping bags and other supplies.

"They delivered nearly 2,300 solar lamps, which will help people in Kherson to have light at home as the city is cut off from energy supply," Haq added.

