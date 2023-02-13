Second Unit of Belarusian NPP Expected to Be Connected to Grid in March - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The second unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant (BelNPP) is expected to be completely connected to the grid in March, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Monday.

"We have crossed the crucial stage of working on the second unit. All measures of the physical launch stage are being implemented. We hope that it will be connected to the grid in March," Golovchenko said following his meeting with Russia's Rosatom State Corporation Director General Alexey Likhachev.

Earlier in the month, Belarusian Deputy Energy Minister Mikhail Mikhadyuk announced a test launch of the plant's second unit in March-April, with its industrial operation expected to begin in the second half of 2023.

The BelNPP is the largest joint economic enterprise of Russia and Belarus. The plant will feature two power units equipped with Russian-designed VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of up to 2,400 megawatts. The plant is being built in the Belarusian city of Astravets in the northwestern region of Grodno, 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. The first unit was put into service on June 10, 2021. The ministry's website says the second unit is 97% ready and is expected to be put into maintenance in the first quarter of 2023.