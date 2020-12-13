(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) The second unit of Finland's Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant will be back in operation at the end of the next week, Finnish energy company Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO) said on Sunday.

On Thursday, the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority said that the second unit of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant was shut down due to an emergency situation. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the incident posed no danger to the environment and the radiation levels at and near the station were normal.

"The plant unit came off the grid on Monday, December 10, at 12:22 p.m. [10:22 GMT], due to an automatic scram. The plant unit is expected to be back in operation at the end of the next week number 51," TVO said.

The company added that it was carrying out the nuclear plant unit's inspection and maintenance to find out the cause of the emergency shut down ahead of the resumption of its operation.

"Prior to start-up, thorough inspections, maintenance and repair measures are carried out ensuring the function of all the systems. The cause of the fault is analyzed and it is ensured that the corresponding event does not reoccur. The start-up of the plant unit requires the permission from the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority, STUK," TVO said.

The company stressed that the incident did not affect people and the environment.

"No harm has been caused on people or the environment. The preliminary rating of the event on the international nuclear event scale (INES) is zero, i.e. the event has not affected nuclear safety," TVO said.

According to the information provided by Nord Pool, a European power exchange, the power plant unit will be back in operation on December 17.

Constructed in 1979, The Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant is one of two nuclear power plants located in Finland. Olkiluoto's power capacity is 1,780 MW.