Second US Congresswoman Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Capitol Unrest
Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Pramila Jayapal, a member of the US House of Representatives, said on Monday that she contracted COVID-19 after being locked down in the same room with a number of Republican lawmakers who refused to wear masks during the unrest in the Capitol last week.
"I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one," Jayapal said in a post on her official Twitter account.
Earlier on Monday, US Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman said she also contracted COVID-19 following possible exposure during the lockdown in the Capitol on January 6.