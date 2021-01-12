Second US Congresswoman Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Capitol Unrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Pramila Jayapal, a member of the US House of Representatives, said on Monday that she contracted COVID-19 after being locked down in the same room with a number of Republican lawmakers who refused to wear masks during the unrest in the Capitol last week.

"I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one," Jayapal said in a post on her official Twitter account.

Earlier on Monday, US Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman said she also contracted COVID-19 following possible exposure during the lockdown in the Capitol on January 6.