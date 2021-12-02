UrduPoint.com

Second US Omicron Infection Follows Anime Convention In New York City - Health Dept.

Second US Omicron Infection Follows Anime Convention in New York City - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The second American with a confirmed case of the Omicron variant infection attended a convention of Anime enthusiasts in New York City before returning home in the state of Minnesota, the UC Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Thursday.

"The individual traveled to New York City and attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from November 19-21, 2021," the CDC said in a press release. "The person has since recovered."

The Minnesota Health Department reported earlier that the victim, who was fully vaccinated, developed mild symptoms on November 22 and was tested two days later.

On Wednesday, the US authorities reported the first confirmed case of Omicron in the state of California who recently traveled from South Africa, where the coronavirus variant was first detected.

The World Health Organization has named Omicron a variant of "concern" due to a large number of mutations on the virus' surface. South African health officials, however, have said the Omicron cases are mild and likened the reaction to them in the United States and other primarily Western countries to a "storm in a tea cup." The officials also said that all cases involved fully vaccinated individuals.

The United States and other nations have restricted international travel on travelers from southern Africa and imposed additional mitigation measures as scientists attempt to gauge the transmissibility and severity of Omicron infections.

Both the California and Minnesota victims were fully vaccinated, health officials have said.

