Second US Regulator Approves Booster Doses of Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines for Adults

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for the people aged 18 and over, which makes the company the second US regulator to approve the use of the booster doses.

On Friday, the US food and Drug Administration authorized the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for all adults.

"Today, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' (ACIP) expanded recommendations for booster shots to include all adults ages 18 years and older who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least six months after their second dose," the company announced on Friday.

The approval of the two regulators is a key step towards the booster program of the country, the CDC added.