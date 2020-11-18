Second Wave Death Toll in Four Spanish Regions Tops Spring Fatalities - Reports

Spain's Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias and Murcia registered more coronavirus deaths during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic than in the first, Spanish news agency ABC reported on Wednesday, citing Spanish health ministry data

Andalusia has already registered 1,607 COVID-19 deaths this fall, while the first wave lasting from March to June killed 1,428 people in the region. The death toll peaked on April 8 with 54 deaths.

In Aragon, the second wave's death toll stands at 1,068 people in comparison with 909 in the first wave. November 13 became the worst day, with 44 deaths in the region.

Asturias was one of the regions with the lowest number of positive cases during the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in recent weeks, the situation has worsened. Over 600 people per 100,000 inhabitants have coronavirus. During the second wave, 393 people have died, compared to 336 patients in the spring.

Murcia has seen its number of deaths double in the second wave of the pandemic. From March to June, 147 deaths occurred, with a total of 335 patients having died since August.

From the beginning of the pandemic, Spain has registered over 41,600 deaths. More than 29,000 people died in the first months of the pandemic, and 11,000 patients have died since August.