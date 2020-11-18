UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Wave Death Toll In Four Spanish Regions Tops Spring Fatalities - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 08:02 PM

Second Wave Death Toll in Four Spanish Regions Tops Spring Fatalities - Reports

Spain's Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias and Murcia registered more coronavirus deaths during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic than in the first, Spanish news agency ABC reported on Wednesday, citing Spanish health ministry data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Spain's Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias and Murcia registered more coronavirus deaths during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic than in the first, Spanish news agency ABC reported on Wednesday, citing Spanish health ministry data.

Andalusia has already registered 1,607 COVID-19 deaths this fall, while the first wave lasting from March to June killed 1,428 people in the region. The death toll peaked on April 8 with 54 deaths.

In Aragon, the second wave's death toll stands at 1,068 people in comparison with 909 in the first wave. November 13 became the worst day, with 44 deaths in the region.

Asturias was one of the regions with the lowest number of positive cases during the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in recent weeks, the situation has worsened. Over 600 people per 100,000 inhabitants have coronavirus. During the second wave, 393 people have died, compared to 336 patients in the spring.

Murcia has seen its number of deaths double in the second wave of the pandemic. From March to June, 147 deaths occurred, with a total of 335 patients having died since August.

From the beginning of the pandemic, Spain has registered over 41,600 deaths. More than 29,000 people died in the first months of the pandemic, and 11,000 patients have died since August.

Related Topics

Died Murcia Spain March April June August November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil products stockpiles climb to six-week ..

20 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs inclusion of liver transpla ..

2 minutes ago

STP leader Altaf Jiskani killed in armed attack

2 minutes ago

'CPEC-CARs' business conference concludes

14 minutes ago

Reforms underway to transform power sector: SAPM

14 minutes ago

Iran operating advanced centrifuges at underground ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.