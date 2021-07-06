Second Wave of Coronavirus Infections in Peru Coming to End - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The second wave of coronavirus infections in Peru is coming to an end, but vigilance cannot be reduced, the country's Health Minister Oscar Ugarte said.

"Hopefully, this week will be better for the Arequipa region and the curve will start to decline.

We will recall that there is a decline across the country. The second wave has almost come to an end, but we must not reduce our vigilance, because there is always the risk of a third wave," Ugarte said in an interview with RPP radio.

Earlier, the minister expressed concern that the delta strain, which is already circulating in Peru, could lead to another wave of COVID-19 infections.