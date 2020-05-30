UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 06:32 PM

Second Wave of COVD-19 in Russia May Come During Flu Season in Fall - Popova

The second wave of the coronavirus infection may come to Russia during the next period of acute respiratory viral infections in the fall, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The second wave of the coronavirus infection may come to Russia during the next period of acute respiratory viral infections in the fall, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday.

"One of the most likely scenarios is that the second wave [of the coronavirus] will come during the period of acute respiratory viral infections, it is quite possible that the coronavirus will break out in the fall," Popova said, as aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster

As of now, the increase in new cases in Russia has slowed down 12 times compared to the beginning of April, according to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

The coronavirus transmission rate is below one at the moment.

In total, Russia has confirmed 396,575 cases of the disease with 8,952 positive tests being recorded over the past 24 hours. The death toll has reached 4,555 since the outbreak, while the total number of cured people has grown to 167,469.

