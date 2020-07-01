Second Wave of COVID-19 Epidemic in Moscow Unlikely - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in Moscow is unlikely and the overall positive dynamic will remain even though sporadic rises are possible, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday.

"For three months [the infection rate increased] ... Now the situation is very different, it is getting better and better every week. I doubt that there will be a second wave.

There might be some turnarounds but they will not make a difference," Sobyanin said during an address to Moscow residents.

The mayor also expressed a hope that "large volumes" of the COVID-19 vaccine would be available in September.

Moscow has so far confirmed 222,209 coronavirus cases, 152,193 recoveries and 3,831 related deaths. On Wednesday, the Russian capital confirmed 611 new cases, the smallest daily raise since early April.