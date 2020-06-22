Second Wave of COVID-19 Less Likely in Netherlands, But Cannot Be Excluded - Authorities

A second wave of the coronavirus is less likely in the Netherlands due to the restrictions introduced to curb the pandemic, however, it cannot be excluded, Jacco Wallinga, the head of the infectious disease modeling department at the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), told the local Algemeen Dagblad newspaper on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) A second wave of the coronavirus is less likely in the Netherlands due to the restrictions introduced to curb the pandemic, however, it cannot be excluded, Jacco Wallinga, the head of the infectious disease modeling department at the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), told the local Algemeen Dagblad newspaper on Monday.

"Given the methods that we now use for monitoring, and good tracking of sources and contacts, the occurrence of local clusters is more realistic [than second wave]. However, the second wave cannot be completely ruled out," Wallinga said, adding that all efforts currently being made aim to quickly extinguish possible epicenters so that new cases of the disease do not cause an outbreak.

According to the specialist, as of now, it seems that the overall transmission of the virus is limited. However, following social distancing guidelines is still necessary, the official added.

"As long as there are still people with COVID-19 in the Netherlands, neglecting these rules will inevitably lead to a rapid increase in the number of infected people. Therefore, it is still necessary to keep a distance," Walling said.

As of Monday, the Netherlands has confirmed 49,593 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 6,090 fatalities, according to the RIVM.