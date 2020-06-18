UrduPoint.com
Second Wave Of COVID-19 Pandemic Possible In Fall - WHO European Director

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:34 PM

World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional European Director Hans Kluge believes that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may take place in the fall

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional European Director Hans Kluge believes that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may take place in the fall.

"We expect that in those countries, where cases are going down, this hopefully will remain like this in the summer, but it's possible that when the autumn starts and we have also the seasonal influenza there is a possibility of seasonality effect on the virus, but we are not sure yet then we will see a second wave," Kluge told a virtual briefing.

On Wednesday, the WHO released a report estimating that the overall number of coronavirus cases globally stood at 8,061,550, with 440,290 people having died from the disease.

Americas continue to lead the count with some 3.9 million cases, followed by Europe with 2.45 million.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

