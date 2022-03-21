Second Whistleblower Backs Claims Johnson Was Behind Animal Evacuation From Afghanistan

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 07:09 PM

A second UK government official turned whistleblower has backed claims that prime minister Boris Johnson directly intervened in the decision to evacuate cat and dog pets from Afghanistan during the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) takeover in August last year, a parliamentary committee said on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) A second UK government official turned whistleblower has backed claims that prime minister Boris Johnson directly intervened in the decision to evacuate cat and dog pets from Afghanistan during the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) takeover in August last year, a parliamentary committee said on Monday.

"It was widespread 'knowledge' in the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) Crisis Centre that the decision on Nowzad's Afghan staff came from the Prime Minister," Josie Steward told the Foreign Office Committee investigating previous claims that the government had prioritized saving animals over people and that Johnson was directly involved in the decision.

In a written statement to the parliamentary committee, Steward, who worked on the special cases team during the evacuation, said that she had seen message to this effect "on microsoft Teams" and that the issue had been discussed in the crisis center by senior civil servants.

"I was copied on numerous emails which clearly suggested this and which no one, including (Johnson's special representative for Afghanistan) Nigel Casey acting as 'Crisis Gold', challenged," she added.

Last year, former foreign office official Raphael Marshall accused the UK government of having prioritized animals over people during Operation Pitting, as the evacuation of UK troops and staff from Kabul was codenamed.

