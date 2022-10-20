Second Woman Gets Uterus Transplant in France

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) A second woman in France has received a uterus transplant after another patient underwent the surgery at the Foch hospital in March 2019.

"The uterus of a living donor (her sister) was transplanted. The two patients are doing well and returned home 10 days later," the hospital announced on social media.

Both surgeries were conducted by a team led by Jean-Marc Ayoubi, the head of gynecology, obstetrics and reproductive medicine at the private Foch hospital near Paris.

The first patient was born without a uterus as she suffered from a rare condition, Rokitansky Syndrome, which affects one in 4,500 women. She gave birth to a son in February 2021 and is pregnant with her second baby who is due in March.