Second Year of COVID-19 Pandemic Likely to Be 'Far More Deadly' Than 2020 - Tedros

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expects the second year of the coronavirus pandemic to be "far more deadly" than the first one.

"COVID-19 has already cost more than 3.3 million lives and we're on track for the second year of this pandemic to be far more deadly than the first," Tedros said at a briefing.