Secret Canadian Program Grants Visas To War Criminals, Terrorists - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 06:20 AM

Secret Canadian Program Grants Visas to War Criminals, Terrorists - Reports

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The Canadian government has a secret mechanism in place to allow war criminals, terrorists and other potential security threats into the country when officials believe it would serve the national interest, local media reported.

Egyptian Brig.-Gen. Khaled Saber Abdelhamed Zahw, initially found to be inadmissible, was issued a temporary visitor visa after the Canadian Department of National Defense (DND) intervened in 2015, Global news said on Monday, citing internal government documents.

Zahw was a high-ranking official in Egypt's military during the 2013 coup, although he claims he played no direct role in the ouster of President Mohamed Morsi's government, the report said. The DND argued that denying Zahw a visitor visa would have jeopardized Canadian Armed Forces operations in the region including enforcement of the Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty, the report added.

More than 3,000 of such visas were issued between 2010 and 2017, according to annual reports submitted to Parliament, the report said.

Zahw and his wife's covert visit to Canada, the report added, would have never been exposed had he not claimed asylum.

The publication reported that it remains unclear exactly how the DND became aware of Zahw's visa application rejection. Although the investigation goes on to say that in cases where national interest may be at stake, foreign service staff could bring the case to the attention of top officials.

Zahw's lawyer, Hart Kaminker, said the covert visa program is "troubling" and exists to save foreign governments from international ignominy, the report added.

A Canadian immigration agency official said the department could not comment because releasing such information could harm Ottawa's relations with international partners, the report said.

