Secret Donors Pouring Millions Of Dollars Into 2022 US Midterm Election - Watchdog

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Secret donors are already contributing millions of Dollars into the 2022 US midterm election, a campaign finance watchdog group said in a press release.

The watchdog OpenSecrets said on Tuesday, citing new campaign finance filings, that secret donors are already contributing millions of dollars to Political Action Committees (PACs) for the 2022 midterm elections.

All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be up for election on November 8, 2022.

The release said the Democrats' Senate Majority PAC has received $4.3 million in dark money and the House Republicans' Congressional Leadership Fund has received some $3.5 million.

Most of the funding has gone towards ad campaigns either attack or defending President Joe Biden's legislative goals, the release said.

The watchdog group expects secret donors to contribute millions of more dollars into PACs until the November vote in 2022.

