MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The bodies of at least 11 people have been found in a secret burial site in Mexico's western state of Michoacan, the El Universal newspaper reported on Monday, citing the local Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the Mexican news outlet, a group of evacuation workers found the burial site and notified the authorities. The bodies were sent to forensic services for autopsy and to identify the victims. An investigation by representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office is ongoing.

The newspaper also reported that the grave was found two days after police officers who participated in the detention of Luis Felipe Barragan Ayala, suspected of mass killings in August, were attacked.

Ayala is also allegedly the leader of the Los Viagras criminal cartel, which is currently fighting other criminal groups for power in the state where the burial was discovered.

On Saturday, media reported that the security forces detained Ayala and two other suspected gang members following a shooting in the city of Uruapan in Michoacan that left three police officers injured.