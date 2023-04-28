UrduPoint.com

Secret Graves With 26 Bodies Found In Western Mexico - Prosecutor's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Secret Graves With 26 Bodies Found in Western Mexico - Prosecutor's Office

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The specialized prosecutor's office for disappearances of the Mexican state of Colima has discovered 10 secret graves containing 26 human bodies and skeletal remains in the community of Cerro de Ortega, the head of the office, Hector Javier Penia Meza, said on Friday.

"During the search, prosecutors, with the support of equipment and cynologists, have managed to uncover 10 secret graves and 26 bone and human remains," the prosecutor said in an address published on social media.

Three cars were seized on the scene, the official added.

No further information about the identity of the remains or any suspects has been provided.

Related Topics

Social Media Colima

Recent Stories

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in seditio ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in sedition case

23 minutes ago
 Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant centu ..

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant century against New Zealand

58 minutes ago
 First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan ..

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stab ..

Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stability in S. Asia

1 hour ago
 Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, ..

Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, quoted out of context: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Hina Khar chairs meeting to focus on enhancing Pak ..

Hina Khar chairs meeting to focus on enhancing Pakistan’s manpower export to J ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.