MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The specialized prosecutor's office for disappearances of the Mexican state of Colima has discovered 10 secret graves containing 26 human bodies and skeletal remains in the community of Cerro de Ortega, the head of the office, Hector Javier Penia Meza, said on Friday.

"During the search, prosecutors, with the support of equipment and cynologists, have managed to uncover 10 secret graves and 26 bone and human remains," the prosecutor said in an address published on social media.

Three cars were seized on the scene, the official added.

No further information about the identity of the remains or any suspects has been provided.