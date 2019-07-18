UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secret Jail In Ukraine's Mariupol Existed At Least Until 2018 - Security Service Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 10:20 AM

Secret Jail in Ukraine's Mariupol Existed at Least Until 2018 - Security Service Report

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) A secret jail of Ukraine's special operations Azov Battalion under the auspices of the country's Security Service (SBU), located in the Mariupol airport, worked at least until November 2018, according to an SBU document, obtained by Sputnik, which also showed that the service tried to avoid information leaks about the jail.

No facts are showing that the jail's operations have stopped. Moreover, according to the SBU document and a former detainee's story, which are part of an investigation by Sputnik, money was extorted from victims and their relatives in exchange for the release of those detained.

The second part of the Sputnik investigation features a report by Sergei Stetsenko, a high-ranked SBU counterintelligence officer from Mariupol, dated November 1, 2018. In the report, Stetsenko details his contacts with his "agent Reno" ” an alleged Ukrainian serviceman, who informed the officer about sentiments among the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.

Liudmila Momot, a local resident, has asked Reno to help her find her son, who went missing on October 3, 2018.

She told Reno that a week after her son went missing, an unknown person called her, saying that her son was in an airport and it was possible to release him if she pays $3,000. The pensioner did not have the money so she asked Reno for help because he was "a high-tanked serviceman."

Stetsenko, in his turn, promised Reno he would settle the situation.

"In order to prevent information leaks about the location of detention facilities on the territory of the specified organization, Reno should be told to inform L. Momot that there are no prisons on the territory of the airport," the document read.

Another witness, Pavel Karakosov, who has survived torture and simulated shooting in a detention facility at the Mariupol airport, said that those killed were buried under numbers which were assigned to them, but no Names were ever specified.

Karakosov suggested that there could be mass graves in Mariupol, including in the vicinity of the jail.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Jail Mariupol Reno Money October November 2018 From Airport

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 July 2019

6 minutes ago

Liwa Date Festival returns with more heritage acti ..

9 hours ago

Roundtable Discussion on Torture in IOK

10 hours ago

UAE registered highest growth in the region for on ..

10 hours ago

Emirates NBD H1 net profit up 49% y-o-y to AED 7.5 ..

10 hours ago

Arab Information Ministers Councilâ€™s decision to ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.