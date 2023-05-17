(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The US Secret Service is investigating how an unidentified man entered US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's home undetected by his security personnel, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said the intruder appeared to be intoxicated and unaware about where he was, and there is no evidence that the intruder knew Sullivan or was going to attempt to hurt him.

The US Secret Service (USSS), in response to this matter, told Sputnik that it is examining a security incident that took place at a "protectee site" and opened a comprehensive investigaton into the incident. The USSS confirmed that the protectee was not harmed and modifications has been made to enhance security.