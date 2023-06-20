UrduPoint.com

Secret Services From Around 20 Nations Played Active Role In Iran Protests Last Fall- IRGC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Secret services from almost 20 countries played an active role in the organization of anti-government protests that took place in Iran last fall, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Intelligence Organization Mohammad Kazemi said on Tuesday

"The United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Albania, Australia, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Bahrain, New Zealand and Israel are among countries that were active during the protests," Kazemi was quoted by Iranian news agency Jamaran as saying.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. The situation escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran's clerical ruler. Tehran believes the unrest has been instigated from abroad.

