Secret US Surveillance Court Rebukes FBI Over False Submissions In Russia Probe

Wed 18th December 2019 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The secret US court that approves applications from the FBI and other intelligence agencies to spy on American citizens suspected of working for foreign governments issued a scathing rebuke of the FBI's applications to spy on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page, while launching an investigation of its own.

"'Congress intended the pre-surveillance judicial warrant procedure' under FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] 'and particularly the judge's probable cause findings to provide an external check on executive branch decisions to conduct surveillance' in order 'to protect the Fourth Amendment rights of US persons," the FISA court said in a statement on Tuesday.

The FISA court statement also ordered the US government to submit a sworn written statement on measures being taken prevent a repeat of abuses that dominated applications to spy on Page.

The FBI relied on a widely discredited dossier by a former UK intelligence agent on President Donald Trump's links to Russia while withholding information that Page had de facto authorization to speak with Russian nationals as a CIA informant, according to a recent report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

In all, the report found 17 instances in which the FBI either provided the FISA court inaccurate information or withheld material that would have challenged the need to spy on the Trump campaign.

The FISA court also ordered the government to declassify for public release documents submitted by the Justice Department Office of General Counsel to the court in response to a judge's concerns over the accuracy of surveillance requests.

In addition, the statement questioned whether the FBI's behavior indicated the agency could no longer be trusted when submitting requests to spy on Americans.

"The frequency with which representations made by the FBI personnel turned out to be unsupported or contradicted by information in their possession, and with which they withheld information detrimental to their case, calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable," the statement read.

The Fourth Amendment to the US Constitution cited in the statement protects Americans from unreasonable searches and seizures and forbids warrants without probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation.

At issue are actions by officials in an outgoing administration to conduct a full-scale national security investigation with technically sophisticated spying tools - without probable cause - on a presidential candidate from the opposing party, in this case Trump.

For nearly three years, many Democrats in Congress accused Trump of acting as an agent for the Russian government until the allegations collapsed in a report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which found no evidence of collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

