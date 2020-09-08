Secretaries of SCO Security Councils to Meet on September 15 - Russian Security Council

Secretaries of the security councils of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will hold a videoconference on September 15, the Russian Security Council said Tuesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Secretaries of the security councils of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will hold a videoconference on September 15, the Russian Security Council said Tuesday.

"The 15th meeting of the secretaries of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will take place on September 15 via videoconference," the press service of the council said.