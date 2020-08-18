Secretary for Defense Products to Lead Brazilian Delegation at Army 2020 Forum - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The delegation from Brazil at the Army 2020 international defense industry forum, which opens this Sunday outside Moscow, will be headed by Secretary for Defense Products Marcos Degaut, the Brazilian embassy in Moscow told Sputnik, adding that several Brazilian businessmen will also attend the event.

"Official delegation from Brazil is composed [of] 4 people, led by the Secretary for Defense Products (SEPROD), under the Brazilian Ministry of Defense. Moreover, 4 or 5 Brazilian businessmen will follow the delegation," the statement from the press and public diplomacy sector at the embassy said.

According to the statement, the Brazilian exhibit at the forum will be for "institutional purpose" and is due to "play a role as a place for meetings.

" However, there will be no equipment or weaponry display from Brazil this year.

Also, the schedule of meetings between the Brazilian delegation and officials from other countries as well as topics for agenda "are under construction," the embassy added.

The Army 2020 international defense industry forum will take place from August 23-29 and present over 730 pieces of Russian weapons and equipment, as well as 27,000 exhibits from industrial enterprises for a free inspection. This year, over 70 countries have already confirmed their participation in the forum.