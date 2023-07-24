Open Menu

Secretary-General Calls For Formulating Plans To Develop The OIC Humanitarian Action Ecosystem

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 02:49 PM

Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to Develop the OIC Humanitarian Action Ecosystem

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, emphasized the need to create plans that will improve the humanitarian action ecosystem in the Islamic world

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24 July, 2023) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, emphasized the need to create plans that will improve the humanitarian action ecosystem in the Islamic world. He indicated that a more ambitious vision is necessary to address the challenges faced in this field, given the frequent occurrence of disasters that require immediate relief efforts to save lives. Mr. Brahim Taha believed that it is the duty of Muslims to provide aid and assistance to their brothers in need. This will help strengthen the spirit of solidarity and interdependence among the people of the Ummah.

This came in the speech of the Secretary-General delivered at the opening of the fifth consultative meeting between the Islamic Committee of the International Crescent (ICIC) and the National Societies of the Red Crescent and Red Cross in the OIC Member States hosted by the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in Jeddah on July 22-26, 2023, under the auspices of HRH Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Governor of Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region.

The Secretary-General expressed gratitude for the efforts made by the ICIC and the National Societies of the Red Crescent and the Red Cross in the OIC Member States. He acknowledged the immense pressure they face in times of disasters and humanitarian crises, which often surpasses their capabilities.

The Secretary-General expressed gratitude to H.E. Dr. Jalal bin Muhammad Al-Owaisi, President of the Saudi Red Crescent, and his exceptional team for organizing this session and their commendable work towards humanitarian aid in the Member States.

Mr. Brahim Taha confirmed that the OIC General Secretariat is prepared to collaborate with the ICIC and the National Societies of the Red Crescent and Red Cross in the Member States to support the genuine endeavors of aiding those in need and those affected by natural or man-made disasters in the Member States.

Related Topics

World Governor Jeddah Saudi Makkah July Muslim OIC

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed ..

9 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round Fa ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round FastCharge Revolution!

16 minutes ago
 SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in law ..

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer's murder case

32 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection campaign on construction site ..

37 minutes ago
 Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

2 hours ago
Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

2 hours ago
 104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social ..

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

3 hours ago
 Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

3 hours ago
 Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: M ..

Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: Masood

4 hours ago
 US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued ef ..

US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued efforts for bringing peace in re ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World