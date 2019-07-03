Secretary General Condemns In the Strongest Terms the Attack against a Government Building in Kabul, Urges Immediate End toall Violence

OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen condemns in the strongest terms the armed attack on a government building in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Monday 1st July 2019. He deplored the renewed violence in Afghanistan and urged immediate end to it

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd July, 2019) OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen condemns in the strongest terms the armed attack on a government building in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Monday 1st July 2019.

He deplored the renewed violence in Afghanistan and urged immediate end to it.

Secretary General Al-Othaimeen referred to Makkah Ulama Declaration and Resolutions of the 14th OIC Makkah Summit urging all Afghan leaders and forces to redouble efforts to engage in inter-Afghan dialogue in order to achieve durable peace and stability in the country.

He also appealed to all neighbors and friends of Afghanistan and the international community to join hands and increase efforts towards the achievement of a political settlement through a genuine and effective peace process.