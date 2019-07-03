UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary General Condemns In The Strongest Terms The Attack Against A Government Building In Kabul, Urges Immediate End Toall Violence

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 11:47 AM

Secretary General Condemns In the Strongest Terms the Attack against a Government Building in Kabul, Urges Immediate End toall Violence

OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen condemns in the strongest terms the armed attack on a government building in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Monday 1st July 2019. He deplored the renewed violence in Afghanistan and urged immediate end to it

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd July, 2019) OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen condemns in the strongest terms the armed attack on a government building in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Monday 1st July 2019.

He deplored the renewed violence in Afghanistan and urged immediate end to it.

Secretary General Al-Othaimeen referred to Makkah Ulama Declaration and Resolutions of the 14th OIC Makkah Summit urging all Afghan leaders and forces to redouble efforts to engage in inter-Afghan dialogue in order to achieve durable peace and stability in the country.

He also appealed to all neighbors and friends of Afghanistan and the international community to join hands and increase efforts towards the achievement of a political settlement through a genuine and effective peace process.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Kabul Makkah July 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

Nisar Nasik of Dil Dil Pakistan passes away

16 seconds ago

41% of Pakistanis claim they were happy about PPP ..

5 minutes ago

Infinix Smart 3 Plus –Best selling smartphone, c ..

7 minutes ago

Senior Syrian Lawmaker Says US Has No Real Strateg ..

1 minute ago

Greece Will Not Ban Russia Ships From Entering Por ..

18 minutes ago

New method improves gait-based identity recognitio ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.