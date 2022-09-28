UrduPoint.com

Secretary-General Congratulates Saudi Crown Prince Over Royal Decree Appointing Him Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 03:44 PM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, congratulated His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (May Allah protect him) over the royal decree appointing His Highness chairman of the Council of Ministers.

The Secretary-General wished His Highness the Crown Prince sustained success in continuing his efforts in the service of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people.

He prayed to Allah for continued progress, comfort and prosperity for the Kingdom under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, chair of the Islamic Summit, may Allah protect him.

On this occasion, the Secretary-General commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, host country of the OIC headquarters, for its generous support and facilitation to the OIC thereby enabling the Organization to discharge its responsibility to achieve solidarity through joint Islamic action.

