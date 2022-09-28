UrduPoint.com

Secretary-General Emphasizes The Importance Of Young Diplomats From OIC Countries To Be Trained With Mediation Skills

Published September 28, 2022

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H. E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha has expressed the importance of young diplomats from OIC countries to be trained with various aspects of mediation

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H. E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha has expressed the importance of young diplomats from OIC countries to be trained with various aspects of mediation, including introducing them to global and regional conflict trends, negotiation skills and preventive diplomacy in order for them to play the useful role in mediation and resolution of conflicts within the OIC geography.

The Secretary-General made these remarks in a message conveyed on his behalf by Ambassador Ahmed Sareer, Director of Asian Affairs and Head of Peace, Security and Conflict Resolution Unit of the OIC General Secretariat at the Third Mediation for Peace Certificate Programme that began today in Ankara, Republic of Turkiye.

The Certificate Programme is organized by the Diplomacy Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, and participated by young diplomats from OIC Member States.

