Secretary General Holds Consultations with Palestinian FM to Convene Executive Committee’s Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting to Discuss Situation in Palestine

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr YousefAl-Othaimeen, and the Foreign Minister of the State of Palestine, Dr Riyad al-Maliki, had a telephone conversation in which they discussed the latest developments in Palestine, most notably the unilateral actions Israel intends to take to annex yet more Arab lands, in total contradiction to internationally binding resolutions.



The two sides emphasized the need to intensify efforts at all levels to prevent Israeli’s colonial-settlement expansion policy and annexation plans, which are considered illegal under international law.

They agreed to hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the OIC Executive Committee as soon as possible to discuss these developments.

In this connection, the OIC Secretary General will carry on consultations with the states concerned to settle a date for the meeting.