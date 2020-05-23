UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary General Holds Consultations With Palestinian FM To Convene Executive Committee’s Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting To Discuss Situation In Palestine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:50 PM

Secretary General Holds Consultations with Palestinian FM to Convene Executive Committee’s Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting to Discuss Situation in Palestine

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr YousefAl-Othaimeen, and the Foreign Minister of the State of Palestine, Dr Riyad al-Maliki, had a telephone conversation in which they discussed the latest developments in Palestine, most notably the unilateral actions Israel intends to take to annex yet more Arab lands, in total contradiction to internationally binding resolutions

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr YousefAl-Othaimeen, and the Foreign Minister of the State of Palestine, Dr Riyad al-Maliki, had a telephone conversation in which they discussed the latest developments in Palestine, most notably the unilateral actions Israel intends to take to annex yet more Arab lands, in total contradiction to internationally binding resolutions.


The two sides emphasized the need to intensify efforts at all levels to prevent Israeli’s colonial-settlement expansion policy and annexation plans, which are considered illegal under international law.
They agreed to hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the OIC Executive Committee as soon as possible to discuss these developments.
In this connection, the OIC Secretary General will carry on consultations with the states concerned to settle a date for the meeting.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine All Arab OIC

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General OffersCondolences to Pakista ..

2 minutes ago

Film and TV stars mourns loss of precious lives in ..

13 minutes ago

Researcher suggests potato protein may help mainta ..

26 minutes ago

Hurriyat leaders expressed solidarity with APHC le ..

26 minutes ago

97 killed as plane crashes into residential area n ..

51 minutes ago

Fedeal govt. in contact with Sindh govt to ensure ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.