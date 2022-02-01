Secretary-General Holds Telephone Conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 31 January 2022 held a telephone conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr Mukhtar Tileuberdi

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st February, 2022) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 31 January 2022 held a telephone conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

Mr Taha renewed the OIC’s stand in support of the government and people of Kazakhstan in preserving their country’s sovereignty, security, stability and national unity in light of recent events.

He also commended Kazakhstan’s role in the OIC’s work and its continued support and invaluable contribution to promoting joint Islamic action.

For his part, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan praised the OIC for its solidary stand, and renewed his country’s commitment to support the OIC’s work and contribute to fostering joint Islamic action.