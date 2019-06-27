Secretary General honors OIC Assistant Secretaries General

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, honored last night 26 June 2019 the Assistant Secretaries General of the OIC General Secretariat at the end of their terms of office in Jeddah, in the presence of OIC officials

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, honored last night 26 June 2019 the Assistant Secretaries General of the OIC General Secretariat at the end of their terms of office in Jeddah, in the presence of OIC officials.

In his speech during the farewell party, Al-Othaimeen commended the work and achievements made by the honorees during their term of office at the OIC, wishing them success in their future endeavours.

The ASGs honored are Ambassador Abdullah Bin Abdulrahman Alem, Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs, Ambassador Hameed Opeloyeru, Assistant Secretary General for Economic Affairs, Ambassador HishamYousuf, Assistant Secretary General for Cultural, Social and Humanitarian Affairs, Ambassador Mohammed Naim Khan, Assistant Secretary General for Science and Technology, and Ambassador Abdullah Al-Mansoor, Assistant Secretary General for Administration and Finance.