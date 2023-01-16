Secretary-General Meets Dr. Noura Al-Rashoud, the Executive Director of the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC)

His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on Thursday, 12 January 2023, in his office, Prof. Noura bint Zaid Al-Rashoud, Executive Director of the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023) His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on Thursday, 12 January 2023, in his office, Prof.

Noura bint Zaid Al-Rashoud, Executive Director of the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC).

During the meeting, H.E. the Secretary-General congratulated Dr. Noura Al-Rashoud on her appointment to this high position, as the first woman to be appointed to this position since the establishment of the IPHRC, and expressed his confidence in her competence and experience to carry out the tasks assigned to her in the management of the IPHRC so as to perform its functions and provide advice to the OIC and all its organs in human rights issues of concern to the OIC, especially issues related to Palestine and Al-Quds affairs, rights of women and children, Islamophobia, Muslim minorities, the right to development, and the permanent mechanism for monitoring the situation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Secretary-General also appreciated the achievements of the IPHRC during previous years, and the efforts made by its working team under the previous leadership of the IPHRC, stressing the General Secretariat's aspiration to achieve more accomplishments and aspirations related to the promotion of human rights, fundamental freedoms, the rule of law and democracy in accordance with the Charter of the OIC and its Ten-Year Program of Action 2025, as well as representing the OIC in international forums, especially in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.



For her part, Dr.

Noura Al-Rashoud affirmed her keenness on achieving the desired goals of the IPHRC and her aspiration to work with the General Secretariat and the organs of the OIC in order to achieve the required goals of the IPHRC and implement the tasks and activities entrusted to it in a way that serves the interests of the Muslim world.

The Secretary-General affirmed the keenness of the General Secretariat on continuing coordination and support to the IPHRC and all OIC organs and institutions in order to achieve common goals in supporting human rights issues in the Muslim world and the world at large, in line with the OIC Charter and the Statute of the IPHRC.