Secretary General of Council of Europe to Start 2-Day Visit to Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric will start a two-day visit to Moscow on Monday to hold talks with senior Russian officials on key issues the council is facing.

As part of her first working visit to Russia since taking office in September last year, the secretary general will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss a wide range of issues related to the country's participation in the organization's multidisciplinary activities, as well as current issues of the European agenda.

The council's head is also set to meet with Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian parliament's upper chamber, and Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko, as well as visit the lower chamber to meet members of the Russian delegation to the council's Parliamentary Assembly.

The official will hold a meeting with Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova and NGO representatives.

In addition, Pejcinovic Buric will give a speech at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).