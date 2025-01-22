Secretary General Of GCC Meets With ICRC President
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM
Davos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi met with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mirjana Spoljaric in Davos, Switzerland, during the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEC) 2025.
During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation in humanitarian and relief fields worldwide, focusing on Gaza, including its humanitarian conditions and infrastructure needs. They also discussed cooperation in training programs and capacity building for relief workers in the GCC countries, the exchange of expertise and best practices in crisis management, and enhancing coordination and joint efforts to achieve humanitarian diplomacy goals.
Albudaiwi was briefed on the latest developments in regional and international issues and the humanitarian efforts exerted in this regard.
Recent Stories
UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications
UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE
CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024
CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee
DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector
Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme
Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair
UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza
Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..
More Stories From World
-
Europe needs to be armed to 'survive', Polish PM tells EU8 minutes ago
-
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Western Türkiye8 minutes ago
-
UNESCO, WMO launch International Year of Glaciers' Preservation 20258 minutes ago
-
Secretary General of GCC meets with ICRC President8 minutes ago
-
Tesla dominates world’s automakers as Chinese brands ramp up competition18 minutes ago
-
LA wildfire death toll climbs to 2828 minutes ago
-
EU Council head highlights balanced, predictable trade ties with US28 minutes ago
-
Panama complains to UN over Trump canal threat, starts audit48 minutes ago
-
EU's top diplomat backs Trump call to boost defence spending48 minutes ago
-
Simmering anger as Turkey begins burying 76 fire victims1 hour ago
-
Borussia Dortmund sack Sahin after Champions League setback1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi lauds opening of New Gwadar International Airport2 hours ago