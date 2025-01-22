Open Menu

Secretary General Of GCC Meets With ICRC President

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Davos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi met with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mirjana Spoljaric in Davos, Switzerland, during the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEC) 2025.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation in humanitarian and relief fields worldwide, focusing on Gaza, including its humanitarian conditions and infrastructure needs. They also discussed cooperation in training programs and capacity building for relief workers in the GCC countries, the exchange of expertise and best practices in crisis management, and enhancing coordination and joint efforts to achieve humanitarian diplomacy goals.

Albudaiwi was briefed on the latest developments in regional and international issues and the humanitarian efforts exerted in this regard.

