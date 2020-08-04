UrduPoint.com
Secretary-General Of Lebanon's Kataeb Party Critically Wounder In Beirut Blast - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Secretary-General of Lebanon's Kataeb Party Critically Wounder in Beirut Blast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Nazar Najarian, the secretary-general of Lebanon's Kataeb political party, was critically injured as a result of a Tuesday powerful blast in Beirut's port, the Al Arabiya tv channel reported.

According to the local Lebanon24 news outlet, Nazarian fell into a coma. Doctors are currently treating the politician.

Hundreds of people were wounded in the powerful blast, according to Lebanese health authorities.

