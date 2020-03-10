Javier Ortega, the secretary general of Spain's far-right political party Vox, has contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the party said on Tuesday, adding that it had requested that the parliament's work be temporarily suspended

"Today we have found that the result of Javier Ortega's COVID-19 tests have come back positive," the party said in a statement.

In light of the situation, the party said that all of its lawmakers would work from home.

"We also ask that parliamentary sessions be suspended until the health authorities confirm they have retained control [over the situation]," the party said.

Vox further criticized the government for not doing enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Spanish Health Ministry, there are currently 1,622 confirmed cases in the country.