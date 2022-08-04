UrduPoint.com

Secretary-General Of The Organization Of Islamic Cooperation Receives The Consul General Of The Republic Of Kazakhstan In Jeddah

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Receives the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jeddah

His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received, on August 2, 2022, in his office, His Excellency Talat Shaldenbay, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jeddah, who paid a farewell visit to His Excellency the Secretary-General

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -4th Aug, 2022) His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received, on August 2, 2022, in his office, His Excellency Talat Shaldenbay, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jeddah, who paid a farewell visit to His Excellency the Secretary-General.


The Secretary-General commended the active role of the Republic of Kazakhstan within the framework of the OIC and its support for joint Islamic action through the various initiatives it made.
He reiterated the OIC keen interest to enhance cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan in all areas of common interest, praising the contribution made by the Consul General to enhance cooperation between the two sides during his mandate in Jeddah.

Related Topics

Jeddah Visit Kazakhstan August All OIC

Recent Stories

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Isl ..

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes the ..

2 minutes ago
 UVAS organised “Hands-on Training on Lab Animal ..

5 minutes ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutr ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutrition & Health Centre’

5 minutes ago
 Afghan professors attend capacity building trainin ..

Afghan professors attend capacity building training at NUST

10 minutes ago
 Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

42 minutes ago
 PTI to protest against ECP in Islamabad today

PTI to protest against ECP in Islamabad today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.