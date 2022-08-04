Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Receives the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jeddah

His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received, on August 2, 2022, in his office, His Excellency Talat Shaldenbay, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jeddah, who paid a farewell visit to His Excellency the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General commended the active role of the Republic of Kazakhstan within the framework of the OIC and its support for joint Islamic action through the various initiatives it made.

He reiterated the OIC keen interest to enhance cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan in all areas of common interest, praising the contribution made by the Consul General to enhance cooperation between the two sides during his mandate in Jeddah.