Secretary General on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Disabled Persons Should Take Part Fully in the Nation Building

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019) Since 1992, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) has been annually observed on 3 December around the world. The aim is to support persons with disabilities and special needs, bring people to better understand their situation, preserve their rights, promote disability inclusion interventions, and deliver special education and training opportunities.

In honour of the IDPD, OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen called on the member states, the OIC relevant organs and institutions and the elite class to intensify efforts to create awareness of the rights of disabled and special need persons, offer them full access to education, training, sports and social inclusion, engage proactivity on the challenges and barriers that they face on a daily basis, and consider solutions to facilitate their social integration and full participation in the nation building.

He also called on the institutions concerned to intensify cooperation in this area, toward greater exchange of ideas, perceptions, experience and expertise, and develop training and rehabilitation programs, while enlisting all sections of society to help the disabled and special need persons to achieve their full potential and regain their self-confidence, by expanding their participation in various activities, providing psychosocial assistance to them and to their families.



Being conscious of the importance of welfare and social security for these people, and in implementation of relevant Islamic ministerial resolutions, SESRIC (OIC Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries), in coordination with the General Secretariat, developed an OIC draft plan for the disabled and persons with special needs.

The draft plan, delivering a comprehensive lineup of activities focused on the challenges that disabled and special need persons face in their socioeconomic life, will be submitted to the first Islamic ministerial conference on social development, scheduled for December 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.