UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary General On International Day Of Persons With Disabilities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 05:07 PM

Secretary General on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Disabled Persons Should Take Part Fully in the Nation Building

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019) Since 1992, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) has been annually observed on 3 December around the world. The aim is to support persons with disabilities and special needs, bring people to better understand their situation, preserve their rights, promote disability inclusion interventions, and deliver special education and training opportunities.
In honour of the IDPD, OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen called on the member states, the OIC relevant organs and institutions and the elite class to intensify efforts to create awareness of the rights of disabled and special need persons, offer them full access to education, training, sports and social inclusion, engage proactivity on the challenges and barriers that they face on a daily basis, and consider solutions to facilitate their social integration and full participation in the nation building.
He also called on the institutions concerned to intensify cooperation in this area, toward greater exchange of ideas, perceptions, experience and expertise, and develop training and rehabilitation programs, while enlisting all sections of society to help the disabled and special need persons to achieve their full potential and regain their self-confidence, by expanding their participation in various activities, providing psychosocial assistance to them and to their families.


Being conscious of the importance of welfare and social security for these people, and in implementation of relevant Islamic ministerial resolutions, SESRIC (OIC Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries), in coordination with the General Secretariat, developed an OIC draft plan for the disabled and persons with special needs.

The draft plan, delivering a comprehensive lineup of activities focused on the challenges that disabled and special need persons face in their socioeconomic life, will be submitted to the first Islamic ministerial conference on social development, scheduled for December 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Related Topics

World Sports Exchange Education Turkey Istanbul December 2019 All

Recent Stories

Australia wins Test series against Pakistan

35 seconds ago

Hazza bin Tahnoun inaugurates 48th National Day ce ..

9 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Laos President on Nationa ..

9 minutes ago

New International Atomic Energy Agency Chief Gross ..

8 minutes ago

3-day AdAsia 2019 begins tomorrow

8 minutes ago

Three Russian Servicemen Lightly Injured in IED In ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.