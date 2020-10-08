Secretary General Patronizes the Handing-Over Ceremony of ISF Financial Grant to Sudan

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, patronized the ceremony of handing over the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF) financial grant to the Republic of Sudan on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, patronized the ceremony of handing over the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF) financial grant to the Republic of Sudan on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah.

The grant was received by the Consul General in Jeddah, Ambassador Yasser Ahmed Al Siddiq representing Sudan.

In a brief statement on this occasion, the Secretary-General extended his thanks to the President of the Permanent Council of the Islamic Solidarity Fund, Ambassador Nasser bin Abdullah Al-Ze’aabi, and its Executive Director, Mr.

Ibrahim Al-Khuzayem, for what the ISF has presented to Sudan, just like other OIC Member States. Dr. Al-Othaimeen also thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the host country and chair of the Islamic Summit, for the unlimited support and facilities it provided for the OIC and its various bodies, especially the ISF.

The Secretary-General also appreciated the continuous support Member States provide for the ISF in order to continue its work in providing aid to countries in need.

This grant falls within the framework of the ISF support for the Sudanese transitional government, as it is allocated to the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in order to help it cope with the effects of the torrential rains and floods that struck the country recently.

The grant is also a continuation of the ISF support for the benefit of Sudan in the transitional phase, especially the Sudanese Ministry of Health, in support of its work in confronting the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).