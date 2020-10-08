UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary General Patronizes The Handing-Over Ceremony Of ISF Financial Grant To Sudan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:39 PM

Secretary General Patronizes the Handing-Over Ceremony of ISF Financial Grant to Sudan

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, patronized the ceremony of handing over the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF) financial grant to the Republic of Sudan on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, patronized the ceremony of handing over the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF) financial grant to the Republic of Sudan on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah.

The grant was received by the Consul General in Jeddah, Ambassador Yasser Ahmed Al Siddiq representing Sudan.
In a brief statement on this occasion, the Secretary-General extended his thanks to the President of the Permanent Council of the Islamic Solidarity Fund, Ambassador Nasser bin Abdullah Al-Ze’aabi, and its Executive Director, Mr.

Ibrahim Al-Khuzayem, for what the ISF has presented to Sudan, just like other OIC Member States. Dr. Al-Othaimeen also thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the host country and chair of the Islamic Summit, for the unlimited support and facilities it provided for the OIC and its various bodies, especially the ISF.

The Secretary-General also appreciated the continuous support Member States provide for the ISF in order to continue its work in providing aid to countries in need.
This grant falls within the framework of the ISF support for the Sudanese transitional government, as it is allocated to the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in order to help it cope with the effects of the torrential rains and floods that struck the country recently.

The grant is also a continuation of the ISF support for the benefit of Sudan in the transitional phase, especially the Sudanese Ministry of Health, in support of its work in confronting the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Related Topics

Jeddah Saudi Arabia Sudan October 2020 Government Rains Coronavirus OIC

Recent Stories

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

4 minutes ago

NAB writes letter to FIA to place Nawaz Sharif on ..

6 minutes ago

US election campaigns seek voters’ data for demo ..

11 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

23 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

31 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.