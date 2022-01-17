Secretary General Receives African Countries’ Consuls General Accredited to Jeddah

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 16 January 2022 at the Jeddah-based headquarters of the General Secretariat received the African countries’ Consuls General accredited to Jeddah

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th January, 2022) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 16 January 2022 at the Jeddah-based headquarters of the General Secretariat received the African countries’ Consuls General accredited to Jeddah.

Reflecting on the strong and long-standing relations between the OIC and Africa, the Secretary General commended as substantive the role that the continent assumes on the international scene.

The meeting centered on ways to extend the scope of bilateral relations and cooperation and steps to advance issues of common interest.