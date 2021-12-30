H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received on December 29, 2021, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, H.E. Ahmed Abdel-Sadouk, the Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its Permanent Representative to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021) H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received on December 29, 2021, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, H.E. Ahmed Abdel-Sadouk, the Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its Permanent Representative to the OIC.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General praised Algeria's active role in the OIC's activities and programs and its support for joint Islamic action. For his part, Abdel-Sadouk affirmed Algeria's firm support for the OIC. The two sides addressed several important issues of common interest.