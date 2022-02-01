Secretary-General Receives Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Gabon to Saudi Arabia

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, on 30 January 2022 received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Gabon to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr. Guy Ibrahim Membourou

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st February, 2022) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, on 30 January 2022 received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Gabon to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr. Guy Ibrahim Membourou.

The two parties explored avenues and ways of furthering cooperation between Gabon and the OIC and promoting joint Islamic action.

In this regard, the Gabonese Ambassador expressed his country’s commitment to continued support for the OIC, its programs and activities. He also said that he would spare no effort to give a new impetus to the role of Gabon within the OIC.

The OIC Secretary General and Gabon’s Ambassador reviewed stability issues in many parts of Africa, and discussed the Organization’s role in promoting peace and security there.