Secretary General receives Ambassador of Argentina to Saudi Arabia

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen received at his office on 25 June 2019, H.E. Mr. Marcelo Gilardoni, Ambassador of Argentina to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

During the meeting, the Secretary General and his guest exchanged views on various regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Amb. Gilardoni expressed the interest of his country to deepen relations with the OIC and work for shared benefit. Welcoming the interest of Argentina, the Secretary General emphasized on maintaining frequent contacts and working together to strengthen bilateral relations.