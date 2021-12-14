UrduPoint.com

Secretary General Receives Bangladesh Ambassador To Saudi Arabia And Permanent Representative To OIC

Tue 14th December 2021

Secretary General Receives Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to OIC

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha received at the General Secretariat on 13 December 2021, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the OIC, H.E. Mohammed Javed Patwary

During the meeting, the Secretary General praised Bangladesh for its active support for the joint Islamic action and in particular applauded Bangladesh for its humanitarian assistance for over a million Rohingya Muslims who found refuge in Bangladesh.

Both sides highlighted the importance of the OIC-Bangladesh relations and discussed ways to further strengthen it.

More Stories From World

