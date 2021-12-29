Secretary-General Receives Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Permanent Observer

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th December, 2021) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on December 28, 2021, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, Amb. Muhamed Jusic, Ambassador of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its permanent observer to the OIC.

During the meeting, Brahim Taha reiterated the OIC’s firm support for Bosnia and Herzegovina, its keenness on its stability, prosperity, and preservation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty within the framework of internationally recognized borders, and the preservation of what it has achieved over the recent years.