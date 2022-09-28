Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on 27 September 2022 at the OIC General Secretariat Headquarters, received the Minister for Economy, Development Planning and International Cooperation of the Republic of Chad, H.E. Mr Moussa Saleh Batraqi and his accompanying delegation

