Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 03:35 PM

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on 27 September 2022 at the OIC General Secretariat Headquarters, received the Minister for Economy, Development Planning and International Cooperation of the Republic of Chad, H.E. Mr Moussa Saleh Batraqi and his accompanying delegation

Both sides discussed prospects of cooperation between the OIC and Chad and others issues of shared interest.

