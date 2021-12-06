UrduPoint.com

Secretary General Receives China’s Ambassador To Saudi Arabia And Special Envoy To The OIC

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:31 AM

Secretary General Receives China’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Special Envoy to the OIC

Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 2 December 2021 at the General Secretariat, received the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and special envoy to the OIC, HE Mr Chen Weiqing

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th December, 2021) Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 2 December 2021 at the General Secretariat, received the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and special envoy to the OIC, HE Mr Chen Weiqing.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance dialogue and cooperation between the OIC and the People’s Republic of China in various fields.

The Secretary General underlined the special interest the OIC attaches to Muslim communities in non-OIC member states, including the Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang province of China. Both sides also reviewed regional and international issues of common interest.

Related Topics

China Saudi Arabia December Muslim OIC

Recent Stories

India, Russia Sign Number of Military Agreements, ..

India, Russia Sign Number of Military Agreements, Contracts - Indian Defense Min ..

2 minutes ago
 Japanese Space Tourist Says Negotiated With Roscos ..

Japanese Space Tourist Says Negotiated With Roscosmos What Luggage Could Be Take ..

3 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan man's mob lynching incident does not re ..

Sri Lankan man's mob lynching incident does not reflect Pakistan, says Pervez Kh ..

3 minutes ago
 Indonesia volcano erupts again, hampering rescue o ..

Indonesia volcano erupts again, hampering rescue operations

3 minutes ago
 Shaista Pervaiz Malik wins, retains NA-133 seat fo ..

Shaista Pervaiz Malik wins, retains NA-133 seat for PML-N

14 minutes ago
 'Clinical' India thrash New Zealand to clinch Test ..

'Clinical' India thrash New Zealand to clinch Test series

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.