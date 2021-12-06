Secretary General Receives China’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Special Envoy to the OIC

Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 2 December 2021 at the General Secretariat, received the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and special envoy to the OIC, HE Mr Chen Weiqing

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th December, 2021) Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 2 December 2021 at the General Secretariat, received the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and special envoy to the OIC, HE Mr Chen Weiqing.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance dialogue and cooperation between the OIC and the People’s Republic of China in various fields.

The Secretary General underlined the special interest the OIC attaches to Muslim communities in non-OIC member states, including the Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang province of China. Both sides also reviewed regional and international issues of common interest.