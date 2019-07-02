UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary General Receives Credentials Of Chad’s Permanent Representative To OIC

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:15 PM

Secretary General receives credentials of Chad’s Permanent Representative to OIC

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, - in his office on 1 July 2019 -received His Excellency the Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr Zakariya Fadhl, as he presented his credentials as Chad’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, - in his office on 1 July 2019 -received His Excellency the Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr Zakariya Fadhl, as he presented his credentials as Chad’s Permanent Representative to the OIC.

Dr Al-Othaimeen congratulated the Chadian ambassador, wishing him full success in his mission and emphasized that the OIC is keen on further cementing bilateral relations and cooperation with Chad. The two sides exchanged views on matters of mutual concern.

Related Topics

Chad Saudi Arabia July 2019

Recent Stories

Usman Buzdar also on NAB's radar

15 seconds ago

Good news! Govt to regularise contract employees

14 minutes ago

Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) issues performanc ..

54 seconds ago

Macron calls on Iran to reduce enriched uranium re ..

56 seconds ago

Rana Sanaullah, others sent to jail on judicial re ..

57 seconds ago

US Not Confirming Plans to Meet With Russian Lawma ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.