Secretary General receives credentials of Chad’s Permanent Representative to OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, - in his office on 1 July 2019 -received His Excellency the Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr Zakariya Fadhl, as he presented his credentials as Chad’s Permanent Representative to the OIC.

Dr Al-Othaimeen congratulated the Chadian ambassador, wishing him full success in his mission and emphasized that the OIC is keen on further cementing bilateral relations and cooperation with Chad. The two sides exchanged views on matters of mutual concern.