UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary General Receives Credentials Of Maldives’ Permanent Representative To OIC

Umer Jamshaid 52 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 01:11 PM

Secretary General Receives Credentials of Maldives’ Permanent Representative to OIC

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, in his office on 4 December 2019, received Maldivian Ambassador Mohamed Khalil who presented his credentials as the Permanent Representative of the Maldives to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th December, 2019) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, in his office on 4 December 2019, received Maldivian Ambassador Mohamed Khalil who presented his credentials as the Permanent Representative of the Maldives to the OIC.
Talks during the audience centered on issues of shared interest, and ways to boost cooperation between the OIC and the Republic of Maldives.

Related Topics

Maldives December 2019

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks end with healthy gains

11 minutes ago

European stocks diverge at open

11 minutes ago

UN says online anti-vaxxers fuelling Samoa measles ..

11 minutes ago

Two-day 'Thai Food Festival' to start from tomorro ..

11 minutes ago

ACE retrieves 88 kanals state land worth Rs 1.10 b ..

11 minutes ago

Famous writer Patras Bukhari remembered on his 61s ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.