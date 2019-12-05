Secretary General Receives Credentials of Maldives’ Permanent Representative to OIC

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, in his office on 4 December 2019, received Maldivian Ambassador Mohamed Khalil who presented his credentials as the Permanent Representative of the Maldives to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th December, 2019) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, in his office on 4 December 2019, received Maldivian Ambassador Mohamed Khalil who presented his credentials as the Permanent Representative of the Maldives to the OIC.

Talks during the audience centered on issues of shared interest, and ways to boost cooperation between the OIC and the Republic of Maldives.